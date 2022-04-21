Hometown Local
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man

By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Human remains found last week have been identified as those of a man reported missing in February.

The Roanoke Medical Examiner confirms the remains are those of Sheldon Lee Stacey, 30 of Roanoke County. Investigators are awaiting a final autopsy report regarding cause of death.

Stacey was reported missing February 16, having last been seen by his mother two days earlier.

April 14, the remains were found on Old Mill Road in the Bent Mountain area after a resident had reported a human skull had been discovered.

