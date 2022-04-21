Roanoke City Public Schools starts conversation about keeping students safe moving forward

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After three incidents this spring, Roanoke City Public Schools felt a discussion on school safety was important. Wednesday, the district brought in experts local, regional and national to have a conversation.

”This is part of our strategy so that we are addressing school safety,” said Verletta White, superintendent of RCPS in a Wednesday afternoon interview.

But Dustin Merideth, a father of six, five currently in the RCPS school system, watched the summit, and came away feeling disappointed.

“I got frustrated when I kept hearing what sounded like politicians talking.”

Before the summit, RCPS asked parents what they would like to see to feel safe.

“We have heard some advocates for metal detectors, we’ve heard some things for clear bookbags or no bookbags, or limiting some cell phone usage,” said White.

“If we put in metal detectors, a gun isn’t going to get through a metal detector, a vape isn’t going to get through a metal detector, you’re solving several problems,” said Merideth.

Parents were also in support of increased counseling. Merideth believes multiple safety changes could have a positive impact.

“We need to have a collaborative effect of all these things and not an either-or.”

Though there are a few immediate changes RCPS has made, like providing a job fair to students, leaders feel figuring out how to move forward will take time.

“What the feedback shows us is that these are complex matters and that there isn’t just one quick fix. It has to be a comprehensive approach, it has to be an approach that takes into account student privacy, data privacy all of the logistical and practical implications in a school.”

