Sen. Kaine stops by Virginia Tech to see proposal for “Build Back Better Regional Challenge”

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech-led coalition was named a finalist for the Economic Development Administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” in December 2021. It’s a challenge that began with 529 applications and is now down to 60.

“It is a big-picture project that takes advantage of existing expertise here, but stitches together a lot of these individual areas of expertise, to come up with innovations that would be pathbreaking for the country and for the world,” said US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Whether it’s cars, trucks or drones, it was all on display for Kaine’s visit, as dozens spoke about what their proposal will do. Its main focus is helping the economy in the area, doing that through transportation and logistics, including a spotlight on moving toward electric and automated vehicles.

“The exciting thing is, the Biden administration has this proposal out on the table for pathbreaking innovations that can move us forward as innovators and also create great job opportunities, and maybe particularly in parts of the country that really need innovation and jobs,” Kaine said.

Kaine is proud that two of the finalists are in Virginia and the Virginia Tech coalition has a chance of earning up to $100 million to aid in their projects.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.