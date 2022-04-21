Hometown Local
Temperatures soar through the weekend

Stray shower possible Thursday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
  • Not as cold this morning
  • Stray showers possible Thursday
  • Highs hit the mid to upper 80s this weekend

TEMPERATURES REBOUND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

As high pressure shifts east, winds will turn back to the south. A warming trend will ensue with highs back into the 80s heading into the weekend. We’ll see more clouds today thanks to a weak front that will wash out to our west. We can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of those showers remain in the mountains. If a shower forms in our area the best timing would be in the afternoon and evening. Our high temperature on Thursday climbs into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunshine returns Friday with highs closing in on 80.

Most will remain dry with cloudy skies tomorrow, but a stray rain shower can't be ruled out in...
Most will remain dry with cloudy skies tomorrow, but a stray rain shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.(WDBJ7)

This weekend looks very good for some spring activities—just bring the sunscreen! Highs this weekend will be scattered around in the 80s. Looks like the warmest days so far this year will happen this weekend! Staying dry throughout the weekend too. Next best chance for rain is shaping up to be Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures climb well into the 80s this weekend with nice sunshine.
Temperatures climb well into the 80s this weekend with nice sunshine.(WDBJ Weather)

