Tractor-trailer partially falls through parking garage in Downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department says a tractor-trailer fell through the top of a Downtown Lynchburg parking garage Wednesday night.

The approximately 77,000-pound tractor-trailer was carrying hops to deliver to Three Roads Brewery on 13th and Church St, according to crews.

Crews say the driver drove onto the upper deck of a parking garage connected to the brewery, when the truck partially fell through, damaging a vehicle on the deck below.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say the parking garage will be closed for the foreseeable future.

