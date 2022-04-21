Virginia State Police encourage motorcyclists to attend “Ride 2 Save Lives” assessment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are calling for motorcyclists to learn more about driving safety.

VSP is hosting a number of self-assessment driving courses through October as part of what they call “Ride 2 Save Lives.”

The free courses let motorcyclists learn more about handling hazards, special situations and more.

State police say 18 people on motorcycles have been killed so far this year.

“You can get hurt in a vehicle just the same as you can get hurt on a motorcycle, but with a motorcycle it seems that a lot of people in cars don’t pay the same attention to the motorcycle as they do a bigger vehicle,” said Sgt. Rick Garletts.

There are classes happening in our area. Click here to see a schedule and register. Class sizes are limited.

