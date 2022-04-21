Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia State Police encourage motorcyclists to attend “Ride 2 Save Lives” assessment

State police are encouraging motorcyclists to attend one of the free courses this year.
State police are encouraging motorcyclists to attend one of the free courses this year.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are calling for motorcyclists to learn more about driving safety.

VSP is hosting a number of self-assessment driving courses through October as part of what they call “Ride 2 Save Lives.”

The free courses let motorcyclists learn more about handling hazards, special situations and more.

State police say 18 people on motorcycles have been killed so far this year.

“You can get hurt in a vehicle just the same as you can get hurt on a motorcycle, but with a motorcycle it seems that a lot of people in cars don’t pay the same attention to the motorcycle as they do a bigger vehicle,” said Sgt. Rick Garletts.

There are classes happening in our area. Click here to see a schedule and register. Class sizes are limited.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Courtesy of Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down
Rayshaun Gravely, Jr. mugshot
Henry County deputy charged with strangulation in Martinsville
Courtesy: Amherst County Sheriff's Office
‘Operation Spring Cleaning’ nets double-digit arrests throughout Amherst Co.

Latest News

Brush fires reportedly threatening structures in Gladys
The Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant was the focal point of a chemical incident from Friday.
2019 change at Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant potentially reduced scope of Friday incident
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Wythe County man convicted of sex crimes against children