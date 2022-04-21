Ways to celebrate Earth Day in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earth Day is Friday, April 22 and many hometowns are celebrating.

According to leaders, Earth Day is a day where people can pause to appreciate all our home planet provides.

It is also a time to recognize the serious challenges Earth faces and how people can help.

Leaders in Roanoke say participating in Earth Day events can also help families learn new ways to help the planet.

Virginia State Parks will be hosting a number of events at their 41 state parks.

Events are set up all over the state this Saturday and Sunday to help educate the public about ways to help keep the planet healthy

Visit the Earth Day events page or www.virginiastateparks.gov for more information.

