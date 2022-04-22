Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

61st International Street Fair coming to Virginia Tech this weekend

Courtesy: Event website
Courtesy: Event website(Event website)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 40 countries will be represented through different traditions including dance, games, arts, crafts and more at the 61st International Street Fair.

The festivities will be from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday at Virginia Tech’s Alumni Mall.

International foods will also be served at various food trucks on site.

Use 230 Alumni Mall for walking directions.

The day’s performance schedule and more can be found on the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in crash on Route 220 in Franklin County
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man
Nissan XTerra seen being driven from an apartment complex in Cave Springs where a person was...
Police warn of person peeking into occupied homes
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Wythe County man convicted of sex crimes against children
Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash

Latest News

Photo courtesy Hollins University.
Hollins University officially inaugurates 13th president
Gas prices
AAA explains factors behind gas prices
Small brush fire in Gladys, VA along Long Island Road... 4.22.22
Man rescued from home during Gladys brush fire
One of dozens of sickly dogs seized from a Pittsylvania County home
Volunteer help needed at shelter during care for seized dogs