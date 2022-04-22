61st International Street Fair coming to Virginia Tech this weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 40 countries will be represented through different traditions including dance, games, arts, crafts and more at the 61st International Street Fair.

The festivities will be from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday at Virginia Tech’s Alumni Mall.

International foods will also be served at various food trucks on site.

Use 230 Alumni Mall for walking directions.

The day’s performance schedule and more can be found on the event’s website.

