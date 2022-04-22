Hometown Local
AAA explains factors behind gas prices

Gas prices
Gas prices(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The WDBJ7 newsroom has gotten calls and messages from several people wondering why gas prices in Christiansburg and Blacksburg were at times 50 cents higher than the rest of the area.

Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for Triple A, says there are several factors behind differences in our region’s gas prices.

Click here for AAA gas price information.

He says gas stations closer to the interstates may charge higher prices because the station is in a convenient spot for drivers.

Smaller mom-and-pop-owned stations could have to pay more because those sell a smaller volume of gas than bigger chains. The distance fuel delivery drivers have to travel can also play a factor.

Dean says for the month of April, daily gas prices in the New River Valley have been about 10 to 15 cents more than Roanoke.

