Crash on Route 220 kills two in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle killed two people in Franklin County Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 5:29 p.m., according to police, on Route 220 at Fork Mountain Road.

No names have been released. The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.

Both directions of travel were impacted by the crash; all lanes have been reopened.

