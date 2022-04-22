Hometown Local
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks was delayed after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.

The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning the first two games in Miami. Games 3 and 4 are in Atlanta.

