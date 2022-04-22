Hometown Local
Hollins University officially inaugurates 13th president

Photo courtesy Hollins University.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hollins University in Roanoke officially inaugurated its newest president Friday.

Dr. Mary Hinton because the school’s president in August of 2020. During the investiture ceremony, Hinton was recognized as the 13th president in the university’s 180-year history.

Dr. Hinton’s message was one of embracing imagination, which she said led her out of a childhood of poverty and into the role she holds today.

“And yet I stand before you today not because I’m any smarter than others or any better than others,” she said. “I stand before you today because I had the great good fortunate of being able to receive and education that unleashed my imagination.”

The special event at the Jessie Ball duPont Chapel, which was also livestreamed, included performances by students. They also included performances by Grammy award winning opera singer alumna Helena Brown and Pulitzer prize winning alumna Natasha Tretheway.

