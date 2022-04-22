HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Candlebox lead vocalist talks to WDBJ7 about the band’s longevity, ahead of this weekend’s concert at The Harvester

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When you think of ‘90s grunge bands, names like Nirvana and Pearl Jam likely come to mind.

Candlebox is also part of that crew of Seattle musicians.

From a commercial sense, Candlebox’s 1993 hit, “Far Behind” is the band’s most successful hit.

Those early days of grunge are forever etched in the lyrics, especially the memory of a fellow singer and friend, Andrew Wood, who died of a drug overdose.

“It’s from the perspective of the drug. Andy died of a heroin overdose. So, the song is written from the perspective of the drug, saying I didn’t mean to treat you bad. You chose this life. This is what I do,” says Candlebox lead vocalist Kevin Martin.

You could say Martin has left those days far behind.

Martin says he’s grateful to be on the other side of that nightmare, and still playing after all these years.

“Seattle was a magical place, but it was also a very dark place, and the fact that I survived it. You know, I pinch myself,” says Martin.

These days Martin and lead guitarist Brian Quinn are on their “Candlebox Unplugged” tour, with stripped- down versions of their songs, and plenty of stories behind the music.

“Candlebox fans have been with us for 30 years now, and there’s some stuff that they still don’t know about us. So, it makes it fun for us to get out there and do these kinds of shows,” says Martin.

During Saturday night’s show at The Harvester, the audience can also expect to hear tracks from Candlebox’s newest album, “Wolves.”

“There are some really interesting songs on it. It’s a very diverse album for Candlebox. Really really different from anything we’ve ever done or thought we would ever do,” says Martin.

During this tour, Martin is also unveiling his latest effort to give back.

Through Riptide.Society.org, Martin is working to help at-risk youth have opportunities to become involved in the arts.

“We’re hoping that this foundation can become something that is national and international. And opportunities for the arts is something that are lacking in schools,” says Martin.

And maybe through this charity, Martin will help launch a whole new generation of rock stars.

“I’m so lucky and I’m so grateful that I’ve been given this opportunity. When you’re a young kid, you want to start playing rock and roll music. It’s every kid’s dream that this is what you’re going to be doing for a career,” says Martin.

They’re performing at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount Saturday, April 23rd at 8 pm.

Tickets start at $48.00.

You’ll find ticket information, by clicking this link.

