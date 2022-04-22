Lexington approves designated outdoor refreshment area

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s city council has signed off on working to get a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area License.

At the council meeting Thursday, it was determined the city manager would be the point of contact with Virginia ABC for the license process. The license would allow during certain events for businesses to sell alcohol in disposable containers that display the name or logo of the business. Customers who buy those drinks would be allowed to leave the business with the drink to enjoy it outside within the designated area.

The designated area was mapped out by the city based on businesses within the commercial district that have retail on-premise licenses. City officials included existing events, like First Fridays, inside the district.

Every event using the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area license, or DORA license, must request its use before city council for approval. Lexington Police have been involved in the license process, and a formal safety plan for each event must be submitted.

The process for the license has started. Lexington officials currently plan for the Freedom Food Festival July 3 to be the first event using the DORA license.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.