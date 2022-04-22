Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lexington approves designated outdoor refreshment area

Lexington DORA Map
Lexington DORA Map(Lexington)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s city council has signed off on working to get a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area License.

At the council meeting Thursday, it was determined the city manager would be the point of contact with Virginia ABC for the license process. The license would allow during certain events for businesses to sell alcohol in disposable containers that display the name or logo of the business. Customers who buy those drinks would be allowed to leave the business with the drink to enjoy it outside within the designated area.

The designated area was mapped out by the city based on businesses within the commercial district that have retail on-premise licenses. City officials included existing events, like First Fridays, inside the district.

Every event using the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area license, or DORA license, must request its use before city council for approval. Lexington Police have been involved in the license process, and a formal safety plan for each event must be submitted.

The process for the license has started. Lexington officials currently plan for the Freedom Food Festival July 3 to be the first event using the DORA license.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in crash on Route 220 in Franklin County
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man
Nissan XTerra seen being driven from an apartment complex in Cave Springs where a person was...
Police warn of person peeking into occupied homes
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Wythe County man convicted of sex crimes against children
Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Dr. Boisvert, a NASA Sea Ice Scientists, explains how her research at the polar ice caps is...
NASA Provides Perspective on Earth Day
Earth Day
Test your Earth Day knowledge!
File Graphic
COVID numbers on a slight rise in Virginia