“Party for the Planet” planned Saturday at Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo is using this Earth Day to instill a love for planet conservation in a way that is fun for the whole family.

Saturday from 11-4, the zoo will have a “Party for the planet” where there will be crafts, activities, and question and answer sessions with zoo keepers. The Zoo will also unveil two new sculptures made from plastic and other materials to bring awareness and educate people about littering and pollution.

“We want to create stewards for the environment because of course a lot of animals are listed as endangered species, vulnerable species,” begins Bambi Godkin, education manager at the zoo. “Lots of habitats are being destroyed, wetlands being drained, forests being cut down. If we get kids interested in those problems at a young age, we’re going to hopefully create ambassadors for our animals and for our habitats for the future.”

This event has taken place at the zoo for the last ten years.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.