Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver in Lynchburg

(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian is in critical condition, after being hit by a driver in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police responded to the intersection of Oakley Avenue and Richmond Street at 8:32 p.m., after a man was hit by a driver in a Nissan sedan, according to the department.

The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with severe injuries. Police say he is in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed against the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Officer Lucy with the Traffic & Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

