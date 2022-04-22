Hometown Local
Public input requested for Madison Heights master plan

Amherst County Administration
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County is in the process of creating a master plan for Madison Heights, and wants input from the community.

Residents can follow the planning process and share input with the county through the Madison Heights Master Plan website.

Click here for the website with details on the plan.

Click here to provide input.

