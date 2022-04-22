Rail Yard Dawgs roll to 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Havoc
Jeff Jones scored twice and Roanoke’s goaltenders combined for 26 saves on 29 shots.
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeff Jones scored twice and Roanoke’s goaltenders combined for 26 saves on 29 shots, as the Rail Yard Dawgs took Game 1 of their semifinal series against Huntsville 5-3 Thursday at the Berglund Center.
Austyn Roudebush took over for Sammy Bernard in net for Roanoke in the second after the latter was injured on a hit in the first period.
The series now shifts to Huntsville, where the Dawgs need just one win in two tries against the Havoc, with Game 2 set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.