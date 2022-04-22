Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rail Yard Dawgs roll to 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Havoc

Jeff Jones scored twice and Roanoke’s goaltenders combined for 26 saves on 29 shots.
The Rail Yard Dawgs celebrate after a 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Huntsville.
The Rail Yard Dawgs celebrate after a 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Huntsville.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeff Jones scored twice and Roanoke’s goaltenders combined for 26 saves on 29 shots, as the Rail Yard Dawgs took Game 1 of their semifinal series against Huntsville 5-3 Thursday at the Berglund Center.

Austyn Roudebush took over for Sammy Bernard in net for Roanoke in the second after the latter was injured on a hit in the first period.

The series now shifts to Huntsville, where the Dawgs need just one win in two tries against the Havoc, with Game 2 set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Charlottesville Police Department
Woman safe after being reported missing out of Charlottesville
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man
Courtesy of Mama Crockett's Cider Donuts
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down
Rayshaun Gravely, Jr. mugshot
Henry County deputy charged with strangulation in Martinsville

Latest News

Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall Announces New Class
Rail Yard Dawg Goalies
Liberty guard Darius McGhee (2) is defended by BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4), guard Spencer...
Liberty Guard McGhee Returns to Flames
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war