Rail Yard Dawgs roll to 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Havoc

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeff Jones scored twice and Roanoke’s goaltenders combined for 26 saves on 29 shots, as the Rail Yard Dawgs took Game 1 of their semifinal series against Huntsville 5-3 Thursday at the Berglund Center.

Austyn Roudebush took over for Sammy Bernard in net for Roanoke in the second after the latter was injured on a hit in the first period.

The series now shifts to Huntsville, where the Dawgs need just one win in two tries against the Havoc, with Game 2 set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

