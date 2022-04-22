Hometown Local
Roanoke City Democrats to hold mass meeting for special election nomination

Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey's empty seat at the March 21 meeting.(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Democrats in the city of Roanoke have decided how they will choose their nominee for a special city council election in November.

That’s the vote that will decide who fills the rest of Robert Jeffrey’s term.

Members of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee had hoped to hold a primary, but the State Board of Elections ruled out that option.

Instead, committee members voted to hold an assembled caucus, more commonly known as a mass meeting.

The caucus must be held between May 7 and August 19, but the party hopes to get it done before the June 21 primary that will decide the Democratic nominations for three other city council seats.

