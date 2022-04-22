Hometown Local
Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty to old Bedford Middle School arson to continue Monday

Daniel Flint in the Bedford courthouse Friday.
Daniel Flint in the Bedford courthouse Friday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In January 2020, the old Bedford Middle School went up in flames as crews worked to put out the fire.

In November 2021, Daniel Flint pleaded guilty to the arson of the historical landmark.

As he entered the courtroom Friday, the 23-year-old was scheduled to receive sentencing in connection to that incident.

Two witnesses were called Friday, one being a licensed clinical psychologist who has spoke to Flint multiple times.

In his testimony, Dr. Robert Haxter said because of Flint’s autism diagnosis, he didn’t see Flint of being capable of making adult decisions. He said Flint “functions as much younger” than his age.

Attorneys quietly spoke with each other as Haxter said a guardian for Flint should be considered as he moves ahead in life.

He also said a supervised residential home would be a good idea, along with a job so Flint could have more structure in his life.

Due to the comment over the guardianship, Judge James Updike, Jr. recessed Flint’s hearing for the day as attorneys digest the new information. He said there’s a statutory definition on mental incapacitation that has to be met for Flint to get a guardian.

Wes Nance, Bedford County commonwealth’s attorney, told WDBJ7 that mental illness has played a huge role in the case and now the question of newer options in sentencing will be contemplated. Flint’s defense attorney declined to comment.

The hearing will continue Monday.

