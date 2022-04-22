Hometown Local
Temperatures soar this weekend

Sunshine returns in full force
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
  • Increasing sunshine today
  • Highs hit the mid to upper 80s this weekend
  • Next best chance for rain is Tuesday

TEMPERATURES REBOUND THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Sunshine returns Friday with highs scattered in the upper 70s and 80s. Thanks to high pressure bringing in a southerly flow this will allow a warming trend to ensue throughout the weekend and even into the start of next week!

This Friday is Earth Day and it will be a great day to be outdoors for it. High temperatures...
This Friday is Earth Day and it will be a great day to be outdoors for it. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

This weekend looks very good for some spring activities—just bring the sunscreen! The UV Index creeps up so the burn time is around 15-20 minutes.

The UV Index will be considered very high starting tomorrow and continuing throughout the...
The UV Index will be considered very high starting tomorrow and continuing throughout the weekend.

Highs this weekend will be scattered around in the 80s. Looks like the warmest days so far this year will happen this weekend as highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Our weekend forecast is looking beautiful with highs well into the 80s.
Our weekend forecast is looking beautiful with highs well into the 80s.

The next best chance for rain is shaping up to be Tuesday of next week as a cold front moves in. This will also allow us to cool back down.

