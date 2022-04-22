Temperatures soar this weekend
Sunshine returns in full force
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
- Increasing sunshine today
- Highs hit the mid to upper 80s this weekend
- Next best chance for rain is Tuesday
TEMPERATURES REBOUND THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Sunshine returns Friday with highs scattered in the upper 70s and 80s. Thanks to high pressure bringing in a southerly flow this will allow a warming trend to ensue throughout the weekend and even into the start of next week!
This weekend looks very good for some spring activities—just bring the sunscreen! The UV Index creeps up so the burn time is around 15-20 minutes.
Highs this weekend will be scattered around in the 80s. Looks like the warmest days so far this year will happen this weekend as highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
The next best chance for rain is shaping up to be Tuesday of next week as a cold front moves in. This will also allow us to cool back down.
