Test your Earth Day knowledge!

(WDBJ) - Earth Day is now a global movement that started here in the United States. Prior to the establishment of Earth Day, the United States was objectively a different place with factories legally spewing black clouds of toxic smoke into the air or dumping tons of waste into nearby streams. A number of federal acts and organizations were started because of Earth Day that helped make our planet a cleaner place to live on.

We put together a dozen questions to test your knowledge of Earth Day and other environmental facts. Even if you can not get them all, you are bound to learn something new!

1: What California event in 1969 prompted the foundation of Earth Day?

Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil incursion into Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Answer: A massive oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara led to US Senator Gaylord Nelson’s establishment of Earth Day.

2. What two federal agencies were created because of the environmental movement sparked by Earth Day?

A view of Hurricane Elsa Friday morning. (NOAA)

Answer: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

3. Why was April 22nd chosen as the day to observe Earth Day?

Students and staff with Madison College spent Friday afternoon and evening cleaning up Warner Park in celebration of Earth Day. (WMTV)

Answer: April 22nd was chosen by Senator Nelson to attract college students—who were known to be more politically active during an era of protest. It fell between spring break and final exams.

4. What year did Earth Day go global?

Globe (MGN)

Answer: 1990. 141 countries recognize the observance and helped start a more global and united movement to protect our planet.

5. How many years does it take for a plastic bottle to break down?

Answer: 450 years. Always consider whether something can be recycled or reused before throwing it out!

6. What renewable energy overtook coal and nuclear in the US this year?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Alliant needs to shut down the coal ash storage pond at its Ottumwa power plant due to groundwater contamination. (MGN)

Answer: Wind. However, natural gas continues to be the main electricity generation source. Source: Energy Information Administration.

7. What percentage of Americans walk to work?

In this April 27, 2021, file photo, masked and unmasked pedestrians walk along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. (John Locher | AP)

Answer: About 3%. Less than 1% ride a bike according to a survey done in 2019 by the US Census Bureau.

8. True or False: The fashion industry in 2018 produced 4% of the world’s greenhouse emissions.

Dry Cleaners offers free services to the unemployed who are seeking job interviews. (@beachbumledford (TWENTY20 by envato))

Answer: True. The fashion industry was responsible for nearly 2.1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Source: Global Fashion Agenda.

9. What percentage of the world’s wastewater flows back into the ecosystem untreated?

An aerial view of the recycling of water at a sewage treatment plant in Malaysia. (Pexels)

Answer: According to the United Nations, 80%. Around 1.8 billion people around the world utilize a drinking source that’s contaminated with feces.

10. True or False: Each of the past four decades has been increasingly warmer than any decade that came before?

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 file photo, the sun rises amid smog during the dry season in Mexico City. Five years after a historic climate deal in Paris, world leaders are again meeting to increase their efforts to fight global warming. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Answer: True. Scientists concluded that greenhouse gas from human activities is behind the 1.1º C of warming between 1850 and 1900. Source: Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

11. True or False: There are floating “islands” of trash in the Pacific that make up an area twice the size of Texas.

(WTVG)

Answer: True. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch covers an estimated surface of 1.6 billion square miles. It is often located between Hawaii and California.

12. What activities can you do on Earth Day?

Volunteers help fix up Meridian Township parks ahead of Earth Day

Answer: Anything! Litter picking, planting trees, turning off lights, conserving water. You can’t go wrong as long as you are taking steps to better our planet!

