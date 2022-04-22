Hometown Local
Volunteer help needed at shelter during care for seized dogs

One of dozens of sickly dogs seized from a Pittsylvania County home(Pittsylvania County Public Safety)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Pet Center is looking for volunteers to help run the shelter during an overflow of dogs.

When 68 dogs were seized from a home and taken to the pet center for care, the shelter already had 91 dogs, according to the pet center, which is closed until Tuesday so staff can deal with the influx of dogs.

The pet center is looking for volunteers to provide general help at the facility, cleaning and caring for animals. That will not include caring for the seized dogs, since they are part of an active court case.

Help is needed with laundry, cleaning, answering phones and more.

Click here to volunteer.

