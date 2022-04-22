Hometown Local
Water line break closes intersection in Roanoke City

Water main break at Yellow Mountain and Jefferson in Roanoke... 4.22.22
Water main break at Yellow Mountain and Jefferson in Roanoke... 4.22.22(Western Virginia Water Authority)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection of Yellow Mountain Road and Jefferson Street in Roanoke City is closed due to a water line break, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Crews say the break was 12 inches.

Customers in the area might experience lower water pressure or service interruption while the repair is made.

The estimated repair time is 6-8 hours.

