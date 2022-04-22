Water line break closes intersection in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection of Yellow Mountain Road and Jefferson Street in Roanoke City is closed due to a water line break, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority.

Crews say the break was 12 inches.

Customers in the area might experience lower water pressure or service interruption while the repair is made.

The estimated repair time is 6-8 hours.

