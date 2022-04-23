Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Ferrum College holds 106th commencement ceremony

185 graduates from 15 states claimed their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Saturday at...
185 graduates from 15 states claimed their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Saturday at Ferrum College.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - As students took the final steps in their Ferrum College careers Saturday morning, family and friends gathered in W.B. Adams Stadium to cheer them on.

More than 180 graduating seniors from more than a dozen states claimed their diplomas.

“This is a crazy feeling. I’m really excited,” said Claudia Cooke. “I’m really excited to see what’s new, what’s going to happen for me.”

It was the 106th commencement ceremony at Ferrum College, but the first with graduates from the school’s nursing program.

“I’m really nervous, but I’m more so excited, because we are the first graduating nursing class at Ferrum College,”said Jennia Candy. “So it’s an honor.”

“You’ve been discovering your purpose,” President Dr. David L. Johns told the students. “Now it’s time to enter a world that’s filled with possibility.”

The commencement speaker, and recipient of an honorary doctorate, was Author Beth Macy.

“Maybe writing about underdogs and outsiders will not be your job,” Macy said, “but I hope you will leave here today with the calling to nurture your own unique slant, whatever that may be. Every time you hear the hair sticking up on the back of your neck, pay attention. That’s your intuition. That’s your wisdom. That’s your gut.”

And among the graduates was longtime Ferrum College employee Margaret Drakeford, who started classes in 1981, took a long break, and then decided to complete the requirements for her degree.

She told us it was an emotional moment.

“Because I accomplished something that I started, that I feel everybody could do if they ever decided to go back and finish their college education,” Drakeford said, “because education is everything and no one can take it away from you.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in crash on Route 220 in Franklin County
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
Nissan XTerra seen being driven from an apartment complex in Cave Springs where a person was...
Police warn of person peeking into occupied homes
Hurt Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. crash involving school bus
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man

Latest News

Earth Day activities continued Saturday in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo held a Party...
Mill Mountain Zoo holds ‘Party for the Planet’
Temperatures tonight will mainly read in the 50s.
April 23: Evening Forecast Update
Courtesy: @tigers/Twitter
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large