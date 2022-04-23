Ferrum College holds 106th commencement ceremony

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - As students took the final steps in their Ferrum College careers Saturday morning, family and friends gathered in W.B. Adams Stadium to cheer them on.

More than 180 graduating seniors from more than a dozen states claimed their diplomas.

“This is a crazy feeling. I’m really excited,” said Claudia Cooke. “I’m really excited to see what’s new, what’s going to happen for me.”

It was the 106th commencement ceremony at Ferrum College, but the first with graduates from the school’s nursing program.

“I’m really nervous, but I’m more so excited, because we are the first graduating nursing class at Ferrum College,”said Jennia Candy. “So it’s an honor.”

“You’ve been discovering your purpose,” President Dr. David L. Johns told the students. “Now it’s time to enter a world that’s filled with possibility.”

The commencement speaker, and recipient of an honorary doctorate, was Author Beth Macy.

“Maybe writing about underdogs and outsiders will not be your job,” Macy said, “but I hope you will leave here today with the calling to nurture your own unique slant, whatever that may be. Every time you hear the hair sticking up on the back of your neck, pay attention. That’s your intuition. That’s your wisdom. That’s your gut.”

And among the graduates was longtime Ferrum College employee Margaret Drakeford, who started classes in 1981, took a long break, and then decided to complete the requirements for her degree.

She told us it was an emotional moment.

“Because I accomplished something that I started, that I feel everybody could do if they ever decided to go back and finish their college education,” Drakeford said, “because education is everything and no one can take it away from you.”

