Mill Mountain Zoo holds ‘Party for the Planet’

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earth Day activities continued Saturday in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo held a “Party for the Planet.”

The day-long event included lots of activities for families, and valuable information from organizations including the Clean Valley Council, Roanoke Valley Master Naturalists, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.

We also met students from William Fleming High School who were promoting the Y Street ‘Share the Air’ Campaign.

“They’re trying to make all parks and recreational places 100% tobacco free,” said Aleeshea Washington.

“You need to be aware of your surroundings,” added Terriona Washington. “It could trigger someone’s asthma, and you don’t want that.”

“People don’t realize how important the environment is,” said Hope Lawrence.

‘Party for the Planet’ also showcased the work of local artists who created sculptures from recycled plastic and other materials.

