Police search for woman kidnapped out of Kentucky

L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department)
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department)(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for Shawntaya Snowden after she was last seen Friday afternoon being dragged from 6403 New Cut Road and forced into a black Mazda CX7 with Kentucky license plates that are unknown.

She was wearing green pants with a pink long sleeve t-shirt that had black and white stripes near the arms.

The suspect, Rodriquez C. Hall, 34, should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

A warrant was issued for Hall on a charge of kidnapping and “‘assault 4 DV.”

Contact 911 or the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-7060 with information.

