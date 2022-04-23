Prescribed burn scheduled in Bedford County, portions of Blue Ridge Parkway to close

BEDFORD Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Forest Service fire specialists are planning to begin a prescribed burn near Montvale in Bedford County, VA on April 24.

Fire officials say the 1,034-acre Black Horse Gap burn area is located three miles northwest of Montvale, and ten miles northeast of Roanoke on National Forest Service lands in the Day Creek trailhead area.

According to officials, some roads trails will be temporarily closed and smoke will be visible for multiple days.

The section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from the intersection with U.S. Route 460 to the intersection with State Route 43 will be closed during the burning operations on Monday, April 25.

Smoke from this burn will be visible throughout the area, including from the Blue Ridge Parkway, U.S. Route 11, I-81, and U.S. Route 460 and from the towns of Montvale, Buchanan, Bedford, and Blue Ridge, and Roanoke.

The Day Creek Trailhead, portions of the Glenwood Horse Trail, Forest Service Roads Day Creek, and Black Horse Gap East will also be temporarily closed during the burn on both Sunday, April 24, and Monday, April 25.

For more information visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7945/@BlueRidgeNPS @BedfordCountyVAGovernment

Forest Service fire specialists are planning to begin a prescribed burn near Montvale in Bedford County, VA on Sunday,... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - George Washington and Jefferson National Forests on Friday, April 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.