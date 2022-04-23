Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offering free breast health screenings

Sign for the screening dates
Sign for the screening dates(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson and the Women’s Committee are teaming up to save many women’s lives.

The groups are offering free breast health screenings to women without insurance. On Saturday, April 23, 50 individuals were registered. It’s an opportunity to get a mammogram and potentially catch any chance of breast cancer.

Staff with the Women’s Initiative say this event is especially important as many women have missed their mammogram appointments during the pandemic.

Typically there are only two sessions, though this year there will be four dates for the event, thanks to money raised at Martha’s Market and the “In The Pink” tennis tournament in the fall.

“We have women who have never had a mammogram come in, and it’s for women that don’t have insurance or otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford one,” Meg Franco with the Women’s Committee said. “So this is life changing for a lot of women and we see the same faces every year, which is a great feeling.”

The event will happen again July 23, and then again October 22 and December 10. It takes place at SMJH’s Outpatient Care Center. To register you can call 1-800- SENTARA or go to SMJH’s events page.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night
Hurt Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. crash involving school bus
Elderly couple killed in crash on Route 220 in Franklin County

Latest News

Miss Roanoke Valley Joins Honor Flight As EMT
Miss Roanoke Valley Joins Honor Flight As EMT
A group of veterans returned to the National D-Day Memorial Sunday, after making the region's...
Veterans head to Washington as Honor Flight trips resume
Isabelle Jessee is an EMT, and she joined an Honor Flight trip that carried veterans to...
Miss Roanoke Valley joins Honor Flight as EMT
VDOT
Cleared: Montgomery Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N
Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s leading to another warmer than normal day...
April 24: Evening Forecast Update