Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark

Courtesy: @tigers/Twitter
Courtesy: @tigers/Twitter(Courtesy: @tigers/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has gotten the 3,000th hit of his decorated career, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.

Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding a single to right field in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado on Saturday. Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base.

The crowd at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation and fireworks were shot out of the scoreboard. The milestone hit came off Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Cabrera is two-time AL MVP, a Triple Crown winner and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in crash on Route 220 in Franklin County
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
Nissan XTerra seen being driven from an apartment complex in Cave Springs where a person was...
Police warn of person peeking into occupied homes
Hurt Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. crash involving school bus
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man

Latest News

FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
Rail Yard Dawgs Defeat Huntsville 5-3 Game 1
Rail Yard Dawgs Defeat Huntsville 5-3 in Game 1
The Rail Yard Dawgs celebrate after a 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Huntsville.
Rail Yard Dawgs roll to 5-3 Game 1 win vs. Havoc
Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall Announces New Class