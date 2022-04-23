Warm and dry through the weekend

Mostly sunny, warm, and dry today

Highs warm into the mid 80s on Sunday

Next best chance for rain is Tuesday

FEELING MORE LIKE JUNE THIS WEEKEND

Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Thanks to high pressure bringing in a southerly flow this will allow a warming trend to ensue throughout the weekend and even into the start of next week!

A warm front brings warmer air and a few stray showers. (WDBJ Weather)

This weekend looks very good for some spring activities—just bring the sunscreen! The UV Index creeps up so the burn time is around 15-25 minutes.

10 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Highs this weekend will be scattered around in the 80s. Looks like the warmest days so far this year will happen this weekend as highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK

The next best chance for rain is shaping up to be Tuesday of next week as a cold front moves in. This front will break our ridge and we will see cooler conditions build in by the middle of next week.

Our next front arrives on Tuesday. (WDBJ Weather)

