CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville with 2-0 Game 2 win to reach first-ever finals

Austyn Roudebush saved all 36 shots he faced on the way to a shutout win to clinch the series.
(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WDBJ) - With a 2-0 win in Game 2 on Saturday, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs finished off a sweep of the Huntsville Havoc in the semifinals to advance to the President’s Cup Championship for the first time ever.

Roanoke, the eight seed, bowled over the second-seeded Havoc after already knocking off the top seed in Knoxville in the quarterfinals.

Brady Heppner scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the second period, with Nick Ford adding an insurance tally in the third.

Austyn Roudebush saved all 36 shots he faced on the way to a shutout win to clinch the series.

Roanoke will face the Peoria Rivermen in the championship series next week.

