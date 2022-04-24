Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they found a man with what appeared to be non-critical injuries inside a vehicle near the 900 block of Crescent Street NW late Saturday night.

The City of Roanoke E-911 Center had received a call reporting a person with a gunshot wound in the area.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were found at the scene, and no arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

