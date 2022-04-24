Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they found a man with what appeared to be non-critical injuries inside a vehicle near the 900 block of Crescent Street NW late Saturday night.

The City of Roanoke E-911 Center had received a call reporting a person with a gunshot wound in the area.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No suspects were found at the scene, and no arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
Hurt Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. crash involving school bus
Elderly couple killed in crash on Route 220 in Franklin County

Latest News

Birthdays and anniversaries for April 24, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 24, 2022
Sunday Morning Forecast
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville to reach first-ever finals
Ferrum College Holds 106th Commencement