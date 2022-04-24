Miss Roanoke Valley joins Honor Flight as EMT

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An Honor Flight trip that carried a dozen veterans to Washington this weekend, included a dozen ‘guardians’ to look after the veterans, and a team of additional volunteers to take care of other logistics.

Isabella Jessee is an EMT, and she joined the trip as a member of the medical team.

And when the veterans returned to the National D-Day Memorial Sunday afternoon, she greeted the crowd as Miss Roanoke Valley 2022.

“Getting to see the veterans touch the wall, touch the monuments I will always remember,” Jessee told WDBJ7. “It’s made me want to say ‘hello thank you for your service’ to every single veteran that I see from now on.”

This was Jessee’s first trip with the Honor Flight organization, and she says she is looking forward to making additional trips in the future.

