Warm and dry conditions continue

A cold front bring rain on Tuesday
Dry and warm conditions continue today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
  • Sunny, warm, and dry today
  • Another warm day expected for Monday
  • Next best chance for rain is Tuesday

FEELING MORE LIKE MID-JUNE TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEKEND

Warm conditions continue today. Many locations will climb into the 80s with a few locations to the east approaching 90°.

Dry and warm through Monday.
Dry and warm through Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

If planning anything fun outside tomorrow don’t forget the water and sunscreen! The UV Index will be considered very high so the burn time is around 15-25 minutes.

NEXT WEEK

We stay dry and toasty for Monday. By Tuesday a cold front moves in providing us with our next best chance for rain.

A cold front brings showers and a few storms.
A cold front brings showers and a few storms.(WDBJ Weather)

This front will break our ridge and we will see cooler conditions build in by the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday expected to fall into the 70s with lows dipping down into the 40s. By Wednesday most will only see highs into the 60s.

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Thinking of starting the garden? It does look like we could see some frosty conditions again Wednesday night as lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s.

