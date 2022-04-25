Hometown Local
Bedford animal neglect case continued; all but 2 surrendered dogs adopted

Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The case of a Goodview man charged with ten counts of animal neglect for keeping nearly 30 dogs in his home has been continued.

The Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s office says Thomas Duggins’ lawyer asked Monday for a continuance in the case. That request was granted by the judge and a new date has not been set.

This, as all but two of the dogs that have been signed over have been adopted.

“Just being able to know that they’re not caged anymore and that they’re getting good food and they’re being taken care of and members of a household, that’s just been the best,” says Stacy Epperson with the Friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter. “It’s been rewarding to be able to help them out and that’s because of the community support because of just everyone working together.”

Eleven dogs have not yet been signed over by Duggins.

They remain at Riverside Veterinary Hospital.

