Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Biden to honor Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning at White House

President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the...
President Joe Biden is shown arriving in Portland on Thursday. The president will salute the Tampa Bay Lightning at the White House on Monday.(KPTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships.

The event will be held on the South Lawn on Monday.

Presidents traditionally welcome champion sports teams to the White House to celebrate their victories, though restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic led to the curtailing of those events.

Lightning fans are hoping for a three-peat as the team has again clinched an NHL playoff spot.

The Lightning is the second Tampa-area team to visit the White House within a year. Back in July, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Biden for a belated celebration of their Super Bowl win in February 2021.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville to reach first-ever finals
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
VDOT
Cleared: Montgomery Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday,...
Johnny Depp recording played in trial warns of ‘bloodbath’ if arguments escalate
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks with Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and...
Error forces redo of Florida school shooter’s jury selection
John Richardson, charged with three counts of murder on NC. One victim's body was found in...
Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested
Elon Musk is reportedly negotiating with Twitter's board in his bid to purchase the social...
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform