Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Byrd High School art students compete to win $50k for the school

William Byrd High School art students have been selected as finalists of the VANS Custom...
William Byrd High School art students have been selected as finalists of the VANS Custom Culture Contest and a chance to win $50,000 for the school.(Roanoke County Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - William Byrd High School has been selected as one of the 50 finalists of the VANS Custom Culture Contest, with a chance to win $50,000 for the school.

Art students at William Byrd created custom VANS shoes, highlighting the greater Roanoke Valley, including Bedford, as well as a tribute to VANS co-founder Paul Van Doren.

If the school wins, the money will go to support the art program at WBHS.

Online voting is underway and will continue through May 6 at customculture.vans.com. Voting is limited to one person per day.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville to reach first-ever finals
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
VDOT
Cleared: Montgomery Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Ferrum College Holds 106th Commencement
185 graduates from 15 states claimed their diplomas during a commencement ceremony Saturday at...
Ferrum College holds 106th commencement ceremony
Hollins University Welcomes Newest President
Courtesy: Event website
61st International Street Fair coming to Virginia Tech this weekend