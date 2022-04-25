Byrd High School art students compete to win $50k for the school

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - William Byrd High School has been selected as one of the 50 finalists of the VANS Custom Culture Contest, with a chance to win $50,000 for the school.

Art students at William Byrd created custom VANS shoes, highlighting the greater Roanoke Valley, including Bedford, as well as a tribute to VANS co-founder Paul Van Doren.

If the school wins, the money will go to support the art program at WBHS.

Online voting is underway and will continue through May 6 at customculture.vans.com. Voting is limited to one person per day.

