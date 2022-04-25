Enjoy ‘Garden Week’ with your own creation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is “Garden Week” and Shawn Jadrnicek joined 7@four to showcase some ways you can build your own low-maintenance garden with little effort.

Check out the tips below:

1. Pick a location that receives at least 6 hours of direct sunlight

2. Mow the grass or vegetation as close as possible to the ground

3. Add lime and fertilizer according to soil test results

4. Add compost or soil amendments if needed

5. Cover the area with woven polyethelene ground cover that last 8-10 years

6. Wait 1 week or several months to kill vegetation) by blocking the light (length depends on vegetation and time of year

7. Burn holes in ground cover for plants

8. Plant transplants or seeds and water in

9. Harvest and enjoy

