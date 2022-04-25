Gas prices in Roanoke up 0.6 cents in last week; down 17.9 cents in last month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 17.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.22 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.56 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.56 per gallon while the highest was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.93 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11 per gallon today. The national average is down 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.24 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

April 25, 2021: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)

April 25, 2020: $1.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.74 per gallon)

April 25, 2019: $2.59 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.88 per gallon)

April 25, 2018: $2.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.79 per gallon)

April 25, 2017: $2.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

April 25, 2016: $1.97 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.14 per gallon)

April 25, 2015: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.52 per gallon)

April 25, 2014: $3.43 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.70 per gallon)

April 25, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.51 per gallon)

April 25, 2012: $3.67 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.83 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.75 per gallon, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.78 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.76 per gallon, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.77 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.95 per gallon, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.93 per gallon.

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline. But, with the French election now behind us, there is risk that the EU could pursue harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy, which could cause oil prices to rise if it happens - something motorists should be on the watch for. In addition, U.S. oil inventories continue to decline, putting additional pressure on prices as the nation’s SPR continues to drain and Russia’s war on Ukraine remains ongoing. The global imbalance between supply and demand that led to these higher prices continues for the time being.”

