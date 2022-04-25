Hometown Local
Grown Here at Home: Blue Ridge Orchid Society hosting “Orchids in the Square” in Roanoke

The Blue Ridge Orchid society is hosting a show at Center in the Square in Roanoke.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Arboretum at Virginia Western Community College has about 200 orchids. Cyndy Unwin and several other volunteers help to take care of them.

“There are 35,000 different species of orchids. They are one of the most predominate plant species in the world,” Cyndy said.

You can find them on every continent except Antarctica.

Cyndy says, “A lot of people will see an orchid and say, that’s an orchid, and I’ll say, ‘Yes it is.’”

Cyndy is part of the Blue Ridge Orchid Society. They’re hosting a show. Whether you’re an orchid enthusiast, just now learning about the plant, or if you’re just curious, anyone is welcome to come. There will be displays that will be judged by the American Orchid Society. Each will be designed based on a chosen theme.

“These displays are really quite lovely, quite amazing and creative, as well,” Cyndy said.

There’s also the American Orchid Society Award.

“It’s an award given to a plant if it embodies the very best of that type of plant. It’s very hard to get an award like that. I have never gotten an award like that on any of my plants, yet. They’ll be carefully looking at every single blossom,” Cyndy explained.

There will also be a vendor selling a variety of orchids that you won’t find at your typical box store. Cyndy says coming out to an event like this, gives you a chance to see what’s possible, and what plants you might want to try to grow.

“Many of the folks in our society have been growing orchids for 40 years, 50 years -- a long time. They are very knowledgeable. They can answer almost every question about basic care of orchids. How to keep them alive, how to help them bloom, how to repot them. All of those questions can be answered, and they’ll be available all throughout the show to answer them,” Cyndy explained.

“Orchids in the Square” will take place in Roanoke in the Atrium of Center in the Square, Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free to the public.

