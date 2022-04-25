Guardianship takes spotlight in old Bedford Middle School arson case

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The defense attorney for the man who pleaded guilty to setting the old Bedford Middle School on fire intends to explore a civil option for his client before he’s sentenced.

23-year-old Daniel Flint, who is on the autism spectrum, appeared before a judge Friday as a licensed clinical psychologist said Flint should be considered for having a guardian.

That issue took the spotlight Monday as attorneys were granted a joint motion to continue the matter to further explore the potential option of a guardian for Flint.

His defense attorney told Judge James Updike, Jr. he intends to file a petition to get the process started.

Previously Flint was determined to be competent to stand trial if it was necessary, but the issue of mental capacity is different, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance told WDBJ7. Flint will have to undergo an evaluation to see if he’s capable of making adult decisions on his own.

The issue is typically involved in civil rather than criminal matters, but the outcome of an evaluation for a guardian could impact what happens to Flint in the future.

He’s scheduled to be back in court June 21.

