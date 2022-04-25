Hometown Local
Lead Mines Rescue Squad gets new ambulance

Lead Mines Rescue Squad
Lead Mines Rescue Squad(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some people in Wythe County will have access to better emergency equipment.

The Lead Mines Rescue Squad is getting an upgrade.

The department’s new ambulance will be here about a week.

A lieutenant tells us the department has seen an increase in calls and this new ride will help better serve the people.

“We have more room to work. With it being four wheel drive, that’s going to make a huge difference with some of the not four wheel ambulances that we have now, where they can get into the rural areas, rain, snow, sleet, any of that issue, won’t be a problem for us to overcome,” said Darren Quesenberry, Lead Mines Rescue Squad Lieutenant.

The ambulance was paid for with help from the Wythe County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Office of EMS Rescue Squad Assistance Fund.

