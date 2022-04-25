Man arrested for stabbing two people, including grandma

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old Lynchburg man is being held for allegedly stabbing two people, including his grandmother.

It happened Sunday morning in the 100 block of Louisiana Lane, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Riley Arthur is being held at the Amherst County Regional Jail without bond on charges of attempted murder.

