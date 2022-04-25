Missing NC man found murdered in Henry County; suspect arrested

GREEENSBORO, NC (WDBJ) - A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with three deaths, one of the victims a man whose body was found in Henry County.

John Richardson, 53 of Greensboro, NC, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, as well as other charges.

Greensboro Police investigating the case of missing man James Goolsby of Greensboro identified Richardson as a person of interest when it was determined Goolsby had likely been the victim of foul play. Richardson is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Detectives tracked Goolsby’s body to Henry County. finding the remains April 14, 2022.

Richardson has also been charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. and Michael A. Hemphill.

