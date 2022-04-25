No cause determined for brush fire in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt and no structures damaged in a Sunday brush fire in Franklin County.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 1647 Tripple Creek Road in the Rocky Mount area.

Five to seven acres were burned, according to the Franklin County Department of Public Safety, and the fire was contained in about 90 minutes. The fire threatened one trailer before being extinguished.

Franklin County was assisted by the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Callaway Volunteer Fire Department, Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department and Virginia Department of Forestry.

The fire remains under investigation.

