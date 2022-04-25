One dead after crash in Bland County

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bland County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the county Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred on Route 42, a mile east of Route 667 in Bland County.

Terence Sayles, 40, of Bland, was driving a Chevy Trax west on Route 42 when he ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped several times. Sayles wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the car, according to police.

Sayles died at the scene.

