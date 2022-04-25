One more hot day before a front moves in
A cold front brings rain and storms on Tuesday
- Another hot day across the region
- Increasing clouds later today
- Next best chance for rain is Tuesday
MONDAY-TUESDAY
We stay dry and toasty for Monday. High temperatures again will warm quickly into the upper 80s to near 90. Most will stay dry all day Monday and at night. By Tuesday morning rain showers will start to push in as a cold front moves in. A few storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon especially for areas east of I-81. Cooler weather will build in behind the front.
This front will break our ridge and we will see cooler conditions build in by the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday expected to fall to seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Lows will dip back down into the 40s.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
Sunshine returns by Wednesday, but much cooler weather settles in. It looks like our high temperatures will only climb back into the mid 60s. We remain in the 60s right through the end of the work week.
Thinking of starting the garden? It does look like we could see some frosty conditions again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s. We eventually start to gradually warm things up as we close out the work week.
WEEKEND
We start the weekend off with a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures Saturday climb back into the lower 70s. We bring back the chance for a few showers Sunday as our highs climb back into the low and middle 70s.
