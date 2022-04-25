One more hot day before a front moves in

Another hot day across the region

Increasing clouds later today

Next best chance for rain is Tuesday

MONDAY-TUESDAY

We stay dry and toasty for Monday. High temperatures again will warm quickly into the upper 80s to near 90. Most will stay dry all day Monday and at night. By Tuesday morning rain showers will start to push in as a cold front moves in. A few storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon especially for areas east of I-81. Cooler weather will build in behind the front.

A cold front brings showers and a few storms. (WDBJ Weather)

This front will break our ridge and we will see cooler conditions build in by the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday expected to fall to seasonable temperatures in the 70s. Lows will dip back down into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

Sunshine returns by Wednesday, but much cooler weather settles in. It looks like our high temperatures will only climb back into the mid 60s. We remain in the 60s right through the end of the work week.

Highs return to the 60s by midweek. (WDBJ Weather)

Thinking of starting the garden? It does look like we could see some frosty conditions again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s. We eventually start to gradually warm things up as we close out the work week.

Turning cooler for us next week. Some patchy frost is possible by Thursday morning. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

We start the weekend off with a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures Saturday climb back into the lower 70s. We bring back the chance for a few showers Sunday as our highs climb back into the low and middle 70s.

Temperatures cool back down by Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.