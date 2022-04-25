Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests inches up in Virginia

(Source: MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,694,570 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, April 25, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 946 from the 1,693,624 reported Sunday.

Most other numbers are not updated over the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, 13,406,427 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 8.3% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 8% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,761,267 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 81.8% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.2% fully vaccinated. 92.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83% are fully vaccinated.

176 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 179 Friday. 107,968 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there have been 20,169 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,149 reported Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after Roanoke shooting Saturday night
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: Rail Yard Dawgs sweep Huntsville to reach first-ever finals
L-R: Shawntaya Snowden, Rodriguez C. Hall, actual vehicle (Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police...
Woman kidnapped out of Kentucky found safe, suspect still at large
VDOT
Cleared: Montgomery Co. tractor-trailer crash causes delays along I-81N
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Miss Roanoke Valley Joins Honor Flight As EMT
Miss Roanoke Valley Joins Honor Flight As EMT
Sign for the screening dates
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offering free breast health screenings
New Tool To Help Detect Alcohol Misuse
New Tool To Help Detect Alcohol Misuse
BEAM Diagnostics Inc
Roanoke business receives $1.7M grant in partnership with Carilion for preventative screening for alcohol misuse