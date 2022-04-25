Hometown Local
Riding For Tyler Family Fun Day 2022 coming to Crazy Horse Marina Saturday

Courtesy: Event Facebook page(Event Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Fighting FOP (Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva) alongside 13-year-old Tyler is bringing a family-fun-filled day to Crazy Horse Marina.

Join in for a great cause Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 400 Crazy Horse Drive in Moneta and be ready for pony rides, face painting, dance parties, raffles and more!

“FOP (Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva) is one of the rarest and most debilitating diseases there is. It causes muscles, ligaments and tendons to be replaced by bone. Gradually joints fuse and mobility becomes severely restricted. The first treatment for FOP has just been approved in Canada. We hope that the United States will not be far behind. Read more about it at IFOPA.org.

Additional details surrounding the day’s events can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

